A new perpetual trophy, commissioned by the International Handball Federation, will be introduced in this edition of the IHF Women's World Championship, starting on November 29 and running until December 17. The trophy is inspired by the dynamics and greatness of handball. Renowned international designer Lena Bergström is the author, and it was created in collaboration with the Swedish glass company Kosta Boda, which is also the national supplier for the Swedish World Championship organization. The trophy will be awarded to the competition winners in Herning on December 17.

"The International Handball Federation appreciates this significant gesture from the three host nations and its importance for international women's handball. We have also noted the artistry of this work, designed by Lena Bergström and produced by the renowned Swedish glass company Kosta Boda. We are delighted that women's handball now has a trophy for future championships," said Dr. Hassan Moustafa, President of the International Handball Federation.

The new trophy will mark a new era for the IHF Women's World Championship, the iconic competition organized under the auspices of the International Handball Federation. Thirty-two teams will vie for the coveted title of world champions and now also for the right to display the new trophy for future generations.

The new trophy weighs approximately 10.1 kilograms and consists of four individual glass parts. Each piece is individually crafted using different techniques to create a true masterpiece that encompasses all the symbols of handball: the ball, the shooting technique, and the dynamic of the sport.

The process involved the author spending 22 hours in the hot shop, 116 hours in the grinding department, five hours in the painting department, and 10 hours for blasting, gluing, and mounting. In total, the crafting time exceeded six days, creating a new symbol of the IHF Women's World Championship.

Women's World Championship. Denmark-Norway-Sweden. © WWCH

The oval base is handmade, cut to perfection, and hand-painted with 21-carat gold paint. It is also interchangeable to ensure a unique engraving process for future winners. The arm extending from the base was mouth-blown to achieve a shape that aesthetically and dynamically symbolizes the strength and movement found in handball.

The stylized hand, representing the most important part of the body for a handball player, was cast in glass, hand-cut, and painted in 21-carat gold. The ball was mouth-blown and hand-cut to create the perfect hexagonal panels found in handballs. The final touch of the trophy is the reinforced gold-painted IHF logo.

"When the IHF asked us to present a proposal, we were naturally both honored and delighted. It is especially exciting that our championship will be held at the birthplace of our perpetual trophy, which will be passed on through future championships," said Anita Kristiansen, event manager for the Danish Handball Federation.

The 26th IHF Women's World Championship is the first edition of the world handball flagship competition to be co-hosted by three countries: Denmark, Sweden, and Norway. As part of the increased focus on international women's handball, this spectacular trophy will be donated to the International Handball Federation by the Danish, Norwegian, and Swedish Handball Federations.

32 countries will compete from November 29 to December 17. ©

The new trophy will become the perpetual award for the IHF Women's World Championship, being handed over to the winners of the competition from this edition onwards. The original trophy will be kept at the IHF Head Office in Basel, Switzerland, while the reigning champions will receive a replica that they will keep.

The unveiling ceremony for the trophy will take place at the opening match in the DNB Arena in Stavanger on November 29. The new official IHF Women's World Championship trophy will be awarded to the winning national team after the big final, scheduled in Herning, Denmark, on December 17