Lauren Fleshman's book, 'Good for a Girl: My Life Running in a Man's World', has been named the winner of the 2023 William Hill Sports Book of the Year Award and will receive a £30,000 prize at an official in London. It is the first book about women in sport written by a woman to win the world's most prestigious sports writing prize.

Part memoir, part manifesto, the US champion's book documents Fleshman's story of falling in love with running as a girl, battling devastating injuries and self-doubt, and daring to fight for a better way for female athletes. Drawing not only on her own story but also on new research into the physiology and psychology of young athletes, Fleshman gives voice to the often silenced experience of the female athlete and argues that it is time to rebuild our systems of competitive sport to allow women to perform at their best.

A panel of independent judges from the world of sport and journalism, chaired by author and journalist, Alyson Rudd, undertook a rigorous judging process, sifting through more than 150 entries to select the winning book. The judges praised Good for a Girl for its "heartfelt narrative" and "compelling writing", as well as its crucial advocacy for reform in sport for young women. Renowned sports broadcaster, Matt Williams, said Fleshman's book was "not just one of the best sports books that I've read, it's one of the best books full stop."

Receiving the William Hill Sports Book of the Year Award trophy and a £30,000 cash prize today, Lauren Fleshman said: "For a woman to be recognised for telling her own story is rare and we need a lot more of it. That's why awards like this are so important. I came here optimistic but when I looked at the shortlist I was convinced I had no chance. I am delighted to be the winner of this prestigious award. I hope it will make sport better for the future of women and girls."

Lauren Fleshman was an outstanding American athlete. © Getty Images

Alyson Rudd, chair of the William Hill Sports Book of the Year judges, commented: "We had such an exceptionally high quality shortlist this year and choosing a winner was no easy task. For the first time, women's books dominated, showing that more women are being commissioned to tell their stories, with many bravely tackling challenges within the sporting world."

"Good for a Girl is not only a must-read about on the challenges that women face in sport, but also a moving and informative memoir that will appeal to non-athletics fans. Lauren Fleshman exposes and shatters myths with disarming honesty and exceptional writing - it is a wonderful read and well deserving of the title William Hill Sports Book of the Year Award 2023," she added.

The New York Times bestseller, and now the winner of the William Hill Sports Book of the Year Award, highlights the challenges women face in competitive running and exposes the flaws in the structure of the sport that fail young women as much as they empower them. In her quest for change, Fleshman confronts the misogynistic origins of the sport, and even its sponsors, and addresses the disturbing decline in girls' participation once they reach puberty. The narrative also explores the struggles faced by female college athletes, such as injuries, eating disorders, and mental health issues.

The five shortlisted authors, along with Lauren Fleshman, will receive £3,000 and a leather-bound copy of their book. They are:

Althea: The Life of Tennis Champion Althea Gibson by Sally H. Jacobs.

Concussed: Sport's Uncomfortable Truth by Sam Peters.

Kick The Latch by Kathryn Scanlan.

Unbreakable by Ronnie O'Sullivan.

Unfair Play: The Battle for Women’s Sport by Sharron Davies with Craig Lord.

Good for a Girl, a must-read by Lauren Fleshman. TWITTER

In becoming the 35th winner of the William Hill Sports Book of the Year Award, Lauren Fleshman joins an impressive list of previous winners, including last year's Jeremy Wilson.

This is the second year in a row that a book focusing on women's sport clinches the award. Fleshman is the third woman to win the prestigious award, joining previous winners Anna Krien and Laura Hillenbrand.

The William Hill Sports Book of the Year Award was first presented in 1989 and is now the longest-established competition in the industry. It is dedicated to rewarding excellence in sports writing and is the most prestigious award in the industry worldwide.