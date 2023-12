Italy's National University Winter Championships (CNU) will be held by CUS Turin in the Piedmont Region. They will take place from 15-17 January, 2024, in Bardonecchia, just one hour from the capital, Turin.

The town of Bardonecchia, located in the province of Turin and very close to the border with France, nestled in the heart of the Upper Val di Susa, will be the focal point of the upcoming National University Winter Championships FIS/FISU Open 2024.

The Piedmont Region will host delegations from university sports across Italy and foreign countries, as registration is open from 15-17 January 2024. The competition will feature various winter sports disciplines, including alpine skiing for men and women.

In addition, there will be other winter events such as Snow Volley, scheduled for 15-17 January, and Snow Days from 16-18 January. The former will be organized in collaboration between CUS Turin and Snow Volley Italy, played in the official 3-on-3 category but with mixed-gender teams, with a minimum participation of one girl on the field.

As for Snow Volley, it is a relatively new sport gaining popularity in Europe and Italy, officially recognized by the European Volleyball Confederation in 2022, and it will have the opportunity to compete for two days.

Finally, there will be time for relaxation during the event, in addition to witnessing the aforementioned competitions. The Municipality of Bardonecchia, with just over 3,000 people in the Occitan Valleys, will organize the Snow Days, three days of pure fun that will include après-ski and a university party, half-board and a ski pass from 16-18 January 2024.