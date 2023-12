The Scandinavian countries shone not only on the handball court, but also as hosts of the 26th IHF Women's World Championship in Denmark, Norway, and Sweden. It was the first time in history that three countries hosted a handball world championship.

A total of 344,000 spectators attended the 112 matches in the six arenas, the highest attendance ever for an IHF Women's World Championship, according to the IHF.

After the final, Morten Stig Christensen, President of the Danish Handball Federation, expressed his satisfaction: "We are very proud of the great support from spectators and fans. This championship is the result of more than two years of intensive planning in Scandinavia and we owe a huge thank you to everyone, from the IHF to our staff, our partners, host cities, arenas, Sport Event Denmark, and last but not least, the fantastic volunteers who made it all possible".

The three Scandinavian hosts had set the bar high with the slogan #aimtoexcite. This included speeding up the pace in the fan zones in the three Nordic countries and a special focus on how to run an international championship responsibly, from waste sorting to an electric car fleet.

The Danish fans were admirably exemplary and happy. DANSK HAANDBOLD

"This championship has not only showcased top-class handball but also our commitment to sustainable event management. We're proud to have been part of a tournament that prioritises both sporting excellence and environmental responsibility," remarked Kåre Geir Lio, President of the Norwegian Handball Federation.

2,500 volunteers made an indispensable contribution to the organisation of an event of the magnitude of the IHF Women's World Championship. And together with the record-breaking crowds, they created a great promotion for handball to millions of TV viewers around the world.

"Seeing such an enthusiastic crowd in the stands and experiencing the unity and excitement of all the participating countries was truly heartwarming. This event has further strengthened the handball community and our shared Scandinavian values," stated Fredrik Rapp, President of the Swedish Handball Federation.

The World Championship has been a true massive spectacle. IHF

IHF President Hassan Moustafa gave the closing speech: "I declare the 26th IHF Women's World Championship over. France is the world champion. I would like to express my gratitude to all three federations - Sweden, Norway and Denmark - they did a very good job in organising an excellent event.

"I would also like to thank the sponsors and our partners and a special thanks to the volunteers who worked day and night to make this championship a success. I can't forget all the 32 teams that took part in this championship. And a special thank you to the spectators. Without you we wouldn't be able to achieve this image," added the Egyptian.

Franco-Croatian Tamara Horacek made an excellent World Championship. IHF

After the exciting final, in which France beat Norway to become world champions, the brand new championship trophy was presented. It was donated to the International Handball Federation by the Danish, Norwegian, and Swedish Handball Federations as a beautiful legacy of the 26th IHF Women's World Championship.