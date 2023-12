National Olympic Committee (NOC) Presidents from Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have sent a letter to the IOC demanding immediate explanations to Olympic Committees and society at large regarding the individual participation of athletes with Russian and Belarusian passports in the Paris Olympics, as confirmed by Latvian Olympic Committee (LOK).

"We consider this decision unacceptable while the conflict in Ukraine continues and civilians suffer from war crimes committed by Russia with the support of Belarus," says the letter, which was prepared by the Latvian Olympic Committee (LOK).

The IOC is also asked to explain how it will monitor and identify which athletes from aggressor countries are anti-war and which are linked to military structures, in order to avoid discrepancies or inappropriate behaviour.





Eight countries (Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania, Ukraine, Denmark, Sweden, Finland and Norway) are in close communication and coordination on this issue. The Latvian Olympic Committee (LOK) confirmed that "they are currently working on the accuracy of the information, which includes not only asking the IOC for clarification on the details of this decision, but also working closely with other Olympic Commissions to develop a common position, focusing in particular on the Ukrainian perspective.”

The Baltic presidents, Edgars Rinkevics, Alar Karis, and Gitanas Nauseda, in Tallinn on December 11, 2023. VABARIIGI PRESIDENDI KANTSELEI/ RAIGO PAJULA

The presidents of the three Baltic states expressed their displeasure on 11th December with the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) decision to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete in next year's Paris Olympics, and hoped it would be reversed.

"It is a very disappointing decision and I still hope that it can be revised, it can be corrected," Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda told reporters in Tallinn.

"We are already seeing reactions from various federations and I think that Olympic principles have nothing to do with terror, murder or destruction. So it's very discouraging to see such decisions now, in the critical phase of the war in Ukraine," he added.

Estonian President Alar Karis also said he found the IOC's decision unacceptable "both as a citizen and as a lover of sport".

Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs said the decision undermined "some of the key principles of the Olympic movement".

"In my opinion, if nothing changes, it would be very difficult to see Ukrainian or Latvian athletes competing there. But of course this is a decision that has to be taken by the governments and sports communities in each country and of course it has to be well coordinated and well thought through with like-minded nations, including Ukraine, the Baltic nations and other European nations that are not happy with these decisions," he said.