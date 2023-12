The last International Boxing Association (IBA) Champions' Night took place in Moscow. With the event held in the russian capital, 2023 concluded, and the curtain will rise again with visits to Croatia, Slovenia, and Madrid, with up to 10 editions planned for 2024. The year 2023 closes with 16 Champions' Nights.

Elvis García and Aleksei Egorov featured in one of the most exciting fights of the night, in the 90.7-kilogram category. It was the toughest and most evenly matched bout, with both contenders having chances to win. Egorov was more precise and effective, securing the fifth victory for Russia and thus a perfect five out of five against the United States.

A bit earlier, in the always competitive 79.4-kilogram weight class, where high-quality fighters often emerge, fans enjoyed a duel between Beshto Shavlaev and Kwame Ritter. The Russian and the American sized each other up in the first two rounds, but from there, Shavlaev increased the pace, leading to a referee's count in the third round and victory in the fourth.

Pavel Sosulin achieved the most convincing victory of the night against Alexis Espino in the 76.2-kilogram bout in the second round. He showed no mercy and left no room for his opponent.

The American Nikita Ababiy and the Russian Yury Osipov in the 72.6-kilogram fight entered the ring undefeated. Osipov was consistent, landed punches, and reached his opponent's face throughout the four rounds.

A moment before the bouts held at the Champions' Night in Moscow last Saturday. IBA





Abel Mendoza and Vsevolod Shumkov had the first match of the night in the Russia-United States duel, in the 61.2-kilogram category. Shumkov opened the path to victory early.

The showdown between compatriots Orkhan Gadzhiev and Konstantin Ponomarev went in favor of the former. Gadzhiev won, but he had to exert effort in every round because his opponent stood firm.

The other fights were for Mukhammad Shekhov of Uzbekistan in the 55.3-kilogram category against Colombian Leonardo Carrillo.

We also saw Russian prospects facing each other in the 90.7+ kilogram category. Teymuraz Surov against Nikita Duzenko ended with Duzenko's triumph.

Nikita Rustenko was even more dominant in his bout against compatriot Alexey Kalinovich.

Another bout at that weight saw 35-year-old Alexander Zubkov facing 33-year-old Rasul Magomedov, with the latter winning in the third round.

The other eight-round fight lasted until the end, with Leon Antonyan defeating Maxim Smirnov in the 79.4-kilogram category.