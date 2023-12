The President of the National Olympic Committee of Zambia (NOCZ), Alfred Foloko, reflected on the remarkable year experienced by his sports community and the achievements attained through innovation as a key factor for program implementation.

He also emphasized his commitment to the development of programs and initiatives, including the development of the Strategic Plan for national federations, the introduction of the Advanced Sports Management Course in addition to the existing Sports Administration Course, Technical Training Courses, and customized commitments for athletes through the Athletes' Commission, among others.





He also highlighted the expansion of the annual Inclusive Sports Festival, with activities spread across three locations: the Maheba refugee camp in the Northwestern Province, Livingstone in the Southern Province, and the main event held in Lusaka, the capital of Zambia.





We also intensified our efforts towards sustainable environmental practices through various sports and non-sports initiatives that contributed to our outstanding performance.





It is worth noting that the NOCZ has two new members: the Zambia Golf Union and the Zambia Wrestling Association, and there have been achievements in Athletics, Boxing, Judo, Football, Women's Netball, among others. A special mention was made for the 22-year-old boxer Patrick Chinyemba, the first to qualify for Paris 2024.