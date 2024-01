The London 2012 and Rio 2016 champion has already qualified for the Olympic Games as the reigning 57kg world number two and will be aiming for her third gold medal in Paris.

No one has ever been a three-time Olympic champion in taekwondo, and Jones will use her second chance to become the first. It was a shock in Tokyo when Jones lost to Refugee Team member Kimia Alizadeh in the first round.

"It didn't go to plan in Tokyo and now I've got another chance here, all roads lead to Paris. I've really put everything into it this time. I've moved to Croatia, I've got a new coach and training partners, and I'm leaving no stone unturned. It's my fourth Olympics, it gets tiring, it's hard, but that keeps it fresh and helps me enjoy it and be more grateful," Jones told the BBC.

Jade Jones after losing to Kimia Alizadeh Zonouzi of the IOC Refugee Team at Tokyo 2020. GETTY IMAGES

The pressure of trying to become Olympic champion for the third time was the key factor in Tokyo, and Jones is sure that it will be different in Paris. "I didn't really know how to deal with the expectations. Everyone was saying that I was going to be the greatest ever and I've had to learn on the job. The expectations were a bit high. It felt like there was nothing to gain, if I didn't become the greatest of all time then it was a big failure. I went in there with something to lose, not something to win," said Jones.

"This year it's about changing that mindset around and how hard it is to win a third Olympics. I'm older, there are young, hungry kids out there who want to be champions too, so it's just got harder. It's about having that mindset rather than pressure and expectation. No one has ever won a third Olympic gold in taekwondo, it's never been done, so obviously it's hard. I don't expect to win, but to have the chance and to go there and do my best, I'm excited about the opportunity," she explained.

Jade Jones after winning her second Olympic gold medal at Rio 2016. GETTY IMAGES

After the Tokyo Olympics, she won a bronze medal at the 2022 World Championships and was third at the 2023 World Championships. She also finished fifth in the final of the 2023 World Taekwondo Grand Prix in Manchester. However, the 2023 season was a remarkable one for her, with gold medals at the Grand Prix in Roma, Paris and the European Games.

The Welsh fighter is adamant that there will be no repeat of her Tokyo failure. "I don't want to make the same mistakes I made in Tokyo. I wasn't myself, I was scared, I wasn't enjoying it and I wasn't ready to win, but it's completely different now. I'm grateful to be on this journey and to have another chance. I'll be back with fire in my eyes, ready to win and ready to lose this time," Jones concluded.