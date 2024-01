Baseball agent Edwin Rodriguez has been designated by the Puerto Rican Baseball Federation (FBPR) as general manager of the national team for Premier 12.





The Puerto Rico Baseball Federation (FBPR) has named renowned baseball agent Edwin Rodriguez as the general manager of the national team for Premier 12. He represents Major League Baseball (MLB) stars such as Kike Hernandez, Jorge Lopez, Edwin Sugar Diaz and Alexis Diaz, and has been involved in player development in Puerto Rico since 2006. With his extensive contacts and experience, the Puerto Rican federation believes he is the right man for the job.

FBPR president Jose Quiles said: "He has the contacts, experience, and knowledge to take on this responsibility. We want to build a competitive team and will work with all available players from Minor League Baseball (MiLB)."

The country's top baseball official also stressed the importance of recruiting players well in advance to ensure they perform at their best in the baseball event of the year: "We will start early to recruit players from Minor League Baseball and have a competitive team in this important tournament. Edwin Rodriguez has the contacts, experience, and knowledge to take on this great responsibility," commented Quiles.

The newly appointed General Manager, a CPA who has been involved in Puerto Rican youth baseball since 2006, said: "It is always an honour to represent Puerto Rico. I am grateful to President Quiles and the FBPR for including me in the working group. I will do everything I can to build the best team possible."

In the same spirit of streamlining schedules, FBPR Executive Director Mr. Efrain Williams commented: "We want to include this competition in the annual work plan of the Major League Baseball organisations when they seek approval for players to participate."

The Premier 12, now in its third edition, is the main global baseball event scheduled for November 2024. It is also the competition that awards the most points in the Men's Baseball Ranking. The competition will be played in two groups of six teams each in Taipei, China, and America, while Japan has secured the hosting rights for one group game, the Super Round and the Final.

WBSC Baseball's flagship event will feature the usual 12 participants, divided into two groups. After a group stage, the top two teams from each group will compete in the Super Round. The first and second place finishers in the Super Round will fight for the gold medal in the Premier 12 Final, while the third and fourth place finishers will play for the bronze medal.

Group A will be played from 10-14 November, while Group B will be held in Taipei from 14-18 November, with the opening match at the Nagoya Dome in Japan on 13 November.