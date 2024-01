The former French basketball player resigned this Wednesday after being criticised for her social media posts about Israel. In an act of reconciliation and responsibility, Gomis officially resigned, according to a statement from the Olympic Organising Committee (COJO).

It is now official: Emilie Gomis stepped down as an ambassador for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on Wednesday following the controversy sparked by her social media post about Israel. The news was officially announced by the COJO in a statement.

The General Assembly met and "considered that this post was contrary to her duty of neutrality and did not allow her to continue to carry out her duties in a serene manner with regard to Paris 2024," the statement read.

"As a gesture of reconciliation and responsibility, Emilie Gomis has tendered her resignation as a member of the Board and 'Land of Games 2024' ambassador to Paris-2024, which has taken note," the statement added.

The message Emilie Gomis posted on her social media led to her resignation. X

Last week's news that Gomis was stepping down from her various roles, despite apologising for the incident, has therefore been confirmed. The former international, a silver medallist at London 2012, posted a message shortly after the conflict in Gaza began. It showed maps of France with references to 1947, 1967 and 2023. The Israeli flag gradually covered the territory on these three maps in a picture that image was accompanied by a question: "What would you do in this situation?"

Tony Estaguet, president of COJO, explained his position shortly after the publication: "Our statutes clearly state that Paris-2024 representatives must behave in an exemplary manner and seek to appease in these matters."

Emilie Gomis and her lawyers then explained their position to the Paris-2024 Board and General Assembly. However, despite her apologies, this was not enough to prevent her departure.

"The members of the Board of Directors and the General Assembly were able to see that Emilie Gomis condemns the attacks of 7 October in Israel as well as any form of anti-Semitism or discrimination," the COJO said in its statement. It went on to confirm the former player's repentance and forgiveness. "Emilie Gomis regretted what she had said and apologised," the COJO said.