A substantial and significant group of 200 Ukrainian athletes has appealed to President Emmanuel Macron of France to exclude Russian and Belarusian athletes from participating in this year's Olympic and Paralympic Games.

This plea comes in response to the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) decision to allow athletes who meet the necessary standards or eligibility requirements to participate in the thirty-third modern Olympic Games, albeit as neutral athletes without their country's anthem or flag, but under the IOC flag. This measure applies only to individual athletes and not to those participating in team competitions.

The possibility for Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete, despite criticism from those affected or benefited, depending on one's perspective, stems from the invasion that occurred two years ago by Russian troops in Ukraine and Belarus' support for that act of aggression. In light of this conflict, along with economic and political transportation blockades, the opportunity for athletes from these nationalities and those supporting the war to participate in Olympic disciplines was denied, as it contradicted the Olympic Charter and the spirit of the Games.

By allowing them to compete, albeit under the condition of not being able to do so under the flag of their home country, Ukrainian athletes have raised objections. They have not only appealed to the President of France but also to the Mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, and the French Minister of Sports, Amélie Oudéa-Castéra, as well as other organizers of the Paris 2024 Games scheduled from July 26 to August 11. This request also extends to the Paralympics, taking place from August 28 to September 8.

"In July 2024, the XXXIII Olympic Games will commence in Paris. We, Ukrainian athletes, seek your continued support in the struggle to uphold Olympic principles and prevent athletes from terrorist states from participating," states the letter, which has already garnered the signatures of 218 athletes. The letter also asserts that "no athlete from these countries has publicly spoken out against the killings or the genocide of the Ukrainian people during the war. Allowing these athletes to compete contradicts the fundamental recommendations of the International Olympic Committee, as admitted athletes are not 'neutral' but open supporters of the war," the letter concluded.

It is important to clarify that the French President and any political officials in France, including Tony Estanguet, President of the Paris 2024 Organizing Committee, or any other official, do not have jurisdiction over who can participate or the eligibility criteria in the Olympic Games. The only body responsible for defining the conditions of participation is the IOC and the international federations, in accordance with delegated authorities.

It should be noted that out of over 4600 athletes (out of a total exceeding 10,000) qualified for the Paris Games, only 11 are from two countries in conflict with Ukraine. Eight of them hold Russian passports, while the remaining three are Belarusian, and unless there is an unlikely modification of the IOC resolution, they will be able to participate in the Paris Games under a neutral flag.