ICC Birmingham will host the 18th edition of the SportAccord World Sport and Business Summit (7-11 April), the most influential industry gathering in sport. This is a huge opportunity for the West Midlands' major sports events venues and suppliers to be at the centre stage of the world's top sports decision-makers.

Birmingham and the West Midlands' sporting offering and major events hosting expertise will once again be thrust back into the global spotlight when it welcomes the SportAccord World Sport & Business Summit to ICC Birmingham from 7-11 April.

Almost two years on from hosting the biggest Commonwealth Games ever, the West Midlands will roll out the red carpet for more than 1,500 international delegates from 120 sports federations to show why it is at the heart of sport in the UK.

From basketball, bobsleigh and bodybuilding to tennis, triathlon and taekwondo, presidents and CEOs of global sports organisations will visit Birmingham and the West Midlands for SportAccord's conference programme, which includes specialist streams CityAccord, HealthAccord, LawAccord and MediaAccord.

The Summit will also feature panel discussions, evening networking sessions and a keynote speech by International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach at the event's opening ceremony, ahead of the year's biggest sporting celebration, the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Andy Street, Mayor of the West Midlands, said: "The SportAccord World Sport and Business Summit is a great opportunity for the people, venues and suppliers of the West Midlands to come together and put on a great show for international sports leaders, continuing the positive buzz and legacy of the Commonwealth Games."

"Our region has world-class sporting infrastructure, unrivalled connectivity and a¡the passion and expertise to host major events. We will be showing visiting officials and senior delegates why the West Midlands deserves a seat at the top table of sport when they choose a destination for their next championship, conference or business event, providing a welcome boost to our local businesses and communities," he stressed.

With less than two months until 'sport's most influential industry gathering", the Summit's programme will focus on 'The Power of Sport'. Speakers already confirmed include Olympic gold medallist Chris Boardman MBE (Most Excellent Order of the British Empire), Secretary General of the World Union of Olympic Cities, Melanie Duparc; and CEO of the Global Esports Federation, Paul Foster.

The West Midlands' cultural, tourism and sporting credentials will also be showcased to SportAccord delegates through a programme of excursions, including the region's Industrial Revolution history at the Black Country Living Museum and Ironbridge Gorge, and its artistic and literary heritage at Shakespeare's Birthplace and the Royal Shakespeare Theatre.

The region's pivotal role in shaping Britain's sporting tradition - it invented rugby, lawn tennis and the Football League, and hosted the forerunner of the Olympic Games at Much Wenlock - will be explored on a sports tour that includes Villa Park and Edgbaston Stadium.

"The SportAccord Summit 2024 is a fantastic opportunity for Birmingham to showcase the city and bring people together. The city has world-class sporting facilities that have hosted some fantastic events including the Commonwealth Games, IBSA World Games and the FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships. We can guarantee a warm Birmingham welcome for all visiting delegates," explained Cllr John Cotton, leader of Birmingham City Council.

The West Midlands has recently hosted some of the world's biggest events including the Rugby World Cup, The Ashes and the FIG World Trampoline Championships. The ESL One - Dota II Esports tournament in Solihull (26-28 April), the European Judo Union Junior Cup in Walsall (15-19 June) and the Kabaddi World Cup (24-31 March 2025) thanks to the region's Major Events Fund.

SportAccord 2024 will also provide opportunities for companies, brands, products, services and destinations to showcase their offerings in a dedicated exhibition, running alongside the Summit at the ICC Birmingham.

Companies and individuals offering cutting-edge governance, research, advisory services, sports technology, insurance and fan engagement across the business of sport are encouraged to contact the West Midlands Growth Company for to more information on how to get involved ([email protected]).