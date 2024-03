"Not every day is Christmas" said Kenya's double Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge following a setback in his preparations for the Paris Games, he faced the challenge with a 10th-place finish in Sunday's Tokyo Marathon, trailing behind the victor, Benson Kipruto. In women, Kebede won, following by Rosemary Wanjiru and Amane Beriso Shankule. Sifan Hassan was fourth.

The 39-year-old Kipchoge faded badly at around the 20-kilometre (12-mile) mark and crossed the line in 2hr 6min 50sec in 10th position. Kenya's Kipruto secured victory with a course-record time of 2 hours, 2 minutes, and 16 seconds, leading ahead of fellow countrymen Timothy Kiplagat (2:02:55) and Vincent Ngetich (2:04:18). He can't dedicate a win to Kiptum.

Less than a month after the tragic death of world record-holder Kelvin Kiptum in a car accident in Kenya, the race unfolded. Kipchoge, aiming for his third consecutive Olympic marathon gold later this year, expressed uncertainty about his form for the Paris Games, stating it was premature to determine. "That's how it is -- not every day is Christmas Day," he told Japan's Nippon TV. "Something happened in the middle of the race", without say more details. "I will go back, relax and start training," concluded.

#TokyoMarathon 2024

Benson KIPRUTO takes first place 🏆 with an event record!

Kipruto took over the lead from Kiplagat around 30km in and powered towards the finish for a new personal best and the eighth-fastest time in history. "I didn't know we were on world record pace -- there was no problem, we were ready for it," said the 32-year-old, the 2022 Chicago winner. When questioned about the possibility of being the first individual to achieve a sub-two-hour marathon, Kipruto responded: "Nothing is impossible, I will work on that."

Ethiopia's Sutume Asefa Kebede won the women's race in 2hr 15min 55sec -- also a course record. Kenya's defending champion Rosemary Wanjiru (2:16:14) was second ahead of Ethiopia's world title-holder Amane Beriso Shankule (2:16:58). Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands was fourth after clocking 2:18:05.

#TokyoMarathon 2024

At the Women's Marathon Award Ceremony

🥇 Sutume Asefa KEBEDE (🇪🇹 Ethiopia)

🥈 Rosemary WANJIRU (🇰🇪 Kenya)

🥉 Amane Beriso SHANKULE (🇪🇹 Ethiopia)

Congratulations 🎉!

Kebede significantly improved her personal best by over two minutes to secure the 10th fastest women's time in history. "I managed to establish a new course record, which came as a surprise to me," she remarked. Hassan, the Olympic gold medallist in both the 5,000m and 10,000m events, participated in just her third marathon. She had emerged victorious in her prior two races, held in London and Chicago.

"It doesn't change my Olympics," she said about finishing fourth. "I know what shape I'm in and it really doesn't matter. I learned a lot."