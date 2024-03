Devynne Charlton broke her world record in the 60m hurdles, 'Mondo' continued his dominance in the pole vault, and the Netherlands' Femke Bol and Belgium's Alexander Doom added a second gold medal to their 400m gold in the 4x400m at the 2024 World Athletics Indoor Championship 2024 in Glasgow.

Charlton put her remarkable performance down to a mental reset, blazing through the hurdles in an astonishing 7.65 seconds to claim victory and set a new world record time, beating her own mark of 7.67 set a few weeks ago in New York and improving on the silver she won two years ago at the 2022 World Athletics Indoor Championships in Belgrade, Serbia.

"This means a lot because I had set big goals for myself this season. I haven't changed my technique much, just a few tweaks, but I've been working hard off the track, making sure my mental health is good and working with a sports psychologist," said the Caribbean sprinter. France's Cyrena Samba-Mayela won the silver medal in 7.74 and Poland's Pia Skrzyszowska took bronze in 7.79 in the 60m hurdles at Glasgow's Emirates Arena.

Duplantis also showed mental toughness throughout the competition, facing two nervy misses at 5.85m before regaining his composure to win in style with a top effort of 6.05m. Despite coming within a centimetre of his own world record of 6.23m on three occasions, the US-born Swede fell short each time.

"I had my back against the wall quite a few times today. I try not to overthink it and learn from the mistake I made on the first two and put it all together. I was able to pull it out of the bag today," commented the Scandinavian.

Femke Bol is another athlete with her sights set on the top spot in Paris 2024. The two-time World 400m hurdles champion not only broke her own indoor 400m record to win gold on Saturday, but also provided the crucial anchor leg to lead the Dutch team to gold in the 4x400m relay. "I feel so tired, but that is the way the championships are. These girls send me a lot of energy to run and especially when they give me the baton in the first place. It is such a great team, you cannot let them down," commented the Dutch star.

Alexander Doom, an unknown athlete, won his second gold medal with a stunning anchor leg. He also triumphed in the 400m race on Saturday, beating big favourite Karsten Warholm of Norway, and led Belgium to victory in the 4x400m final, beating the Americans by just six-hundredths of a second. "The guys put me in the perfect position. I knew there was something possible at the end," he said.

Most notably, American Bryce Hoppel won gold in the men's 800m with an impressive time of 1:44.92, while defending champion Mariano García of Spain finished fifth.

Jemma Reekie had to settle for silver in the women's 800m, with Ethiopia's Tsige Duguma taking the gold in 2:01.90. New Zealand's Beamish stormed to gold in the men's 1500m, with a personal best time of 3:36.54, while Ethiopia's Freweyni Hailu won the women's 1500m in 4:01.46.