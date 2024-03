The country's leader, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and the boxer, who was recently appointed President of the Kazakh National Olympic Committee (NOC), met to agree on their criteria for this new venture for sport in Kazakhstan. Golovkin announced that he was in favour of a strengthening of relations with the IOC.

The President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and Gennadiy Golovkin, the newly appointed President of the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan, met on 29th February, according to the Akorda press service and the Astana Times. The boxer, nicknamed 'Triple G' and regarded as one of the best fighters of the last decade, has not officially announced his retirement from competition.

However, in recent days it has been made official that he will take over the leadership of the national sport and guide it through the precepts of the Olympic movement. The country's president, Tokayev, held a first meeting with him to agree on the criteria, given the importance of the position he has just assumed. Tokayev stressed the importance of establishing of a strong and robust relationship with the International Olympic Committee (IOC). The responsibility to provide athletes with the best tools and resources to increase the number and level of participants in the summer event is very important with the Olympic Games just five months away.

The Astana Times reports: "President Tokayev stressed the need for full transparency and fairness in the national team selection process. The country's leader placed his full trust in Golovkin, who announced on social media that the committee will do its best to strengthen the country's presence in world sport and to establish friendly long-term cooperation within the IOC".









The Astana Times reports: "President Tokayev stressed the need for full transparency and fairness in the national team selection process. The country's leader placed his full trust in Golovkin, who announced on social media that the committee would do its best to strengthen the country's presence in world sport and to establish friendly long-term cooperation within the IOC".

Golovkin will replace Timur Kulibayev in the position. Kulibayev won a silver medal at the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens. He was crowned world champion in Bangkok in 2003 and he has always been regarded as the 'tyrant' of the middleweight division. His victories were unquestionable and nobody could beat him.

His appointment as President of the NOC on 26th February clearly marks a very significant change for Kazakhstani sport. The country is looking forward to the presence of an athlete who is a symbol for the country.