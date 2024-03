The second edition of the WBSC eBASEBALL Series is set to kick off on 1 April with the World Finals, ePremier12, scheduled for November. Throughout the WBSC eBASEBALL Series 2024, a series of qualification tournaments will take place both online and offline, using WBSC eBASEBALL: POWER PROS.

Following the conclusion of the qualification phase in September, 12 players will secure a place in the ePremier12 tournament, a new addition to the eBASEBALL line-up. This event will closely follow the structure and schedule of the III WBSC Premier12, which will take place from 10 to 24 November.

Shoma Mori, 'Shora,' secured his status as the defending champion after winning at the WBSC eBASEBALL Series 2023 World Finals on Saturday 9th in Lausanne, Switzerland, where he defeated Takato Fujishima, 'Fujito', in the final match.

Riccardo Fraccari, President of the WBSC, said: "The success of the inaugural WBSC eBASEBALL Series has provided the perfect launch pad for the second edition, which is expected to break attendance records and feature the biggest tournaments yet in the POWER PROS Series and eBASEBALL. This is an exciting time for eBASEBALL."

The 12 players will represent each participating Premier12 team, which will be split into two groups. One group will play in live tournaments in New Taipei City, hosted by the Taiwan Little League Baseball Association (TLLB) and GetWin and overseen by the Chinese Taipei Baseball Association (CTBA), while details for the second group will be announced later. The top two teams from each group will advance to the Super Round at the Tokyo Dome in Japan.

"I can't wait for the historic moment when the Premier12 and ePremier12 champions are crowned at the same time in Japan," concluded Tatsuhiko Yamamoto, Corporate Officer for Konami Digital Entertainment.