FIFA has announced that Qatar will host the U-17 boys' tournament for the next five editions from 2025 to 2029, while the U-17 girls' tournament will be held in Morocco.

Next five editions of Under-17 World Cups for boys and girls will be hosted by the same organisers: Qatar for the boys’ tournament and Morocco for girls’ one, FIFA announced on Thursday. World football's governing body confirmed in December that both tournaments would be held annually from 2025. The boys' event will be expanded from 24 to 48 teams, while the girls' tournament will increase from 16 to 24, in line with recent FIFA tournaments.

FIFA's decision to select a single host nation for consecutive editions is based on "using existing football infrastructure in the interests of tournament efficiency and sustainability."

Introducing the hosts for the next five editions of the #U17WC and #U17WWC: Qatar and Morocco! 🇶🇦🇲🇦 pic.twitter.com/17kNuOfw33 — FIFA (@FIFAcom) March 14, 2024

Both Qatar and Morocco know what it means to organise such tournaments in recent years. They also have a calendar full of the world's biggest football competitions. Qatar will host the 2022 men's World Cup and later this year will take over the Asian Cup from original hosts China.

Morocco will co-organise the 2030 World Cup with Spain and Portugal, with three matches to be played in South America as part of the tournament's centenary celebrations. The North African country will also host the Africa Cup of Nations in 2025.