The event will take place on 4 May at the Madrid Arena. The fight will be for the IBA European Championship title in the -57kg category. The Spanish boxer and the Bulgarian representative have both qualified for Paris 2024.

On 4May the IBA Champions' Night will take place in Madrid, Spain. The fight will be for the IBA European Championship title in the -57kg category and could serve as a rematch for local boxer Quiles, who was beaten by European Games winner Ibáñez in the final in Krakow, although both secured their tickets to Paris 2024. It will be an opportunity to see who will triumph in a professional format.

In the main event of the 92kg category, IBA World Championships bronze medallist Enmanuel Reyes Pla of Spain will take on Shohjahon Abduallev of Uzbekistan. It could also be redemption for the Spaniard. He was recently beaten by the Uzbek in an international tournament. This time he'll have the support of the home crowd.

The card will also features a fight at 51kg. IBA World Championship bronze medallist Martín Molina of Spain takes on Bilal Bennama of France, also a three-time World Championship medallist. Bennama has two wins over Molina. Both were present at the last World Championships in Tashkent, but their paths did not cross.

Quiles has already fought at the Champions' Night in Dubai in December 2023. IBA

"This event is a great testament to the strength of Spanish boxing and its prospects as the country continues to progress with its achievements. We will see Spanish boxers in action at our IBA Champions' Night. We will have the opportunity to celebrate their excellence in front of their home crowd," said IBA Secretary General and CEO, Chris Roberts OBE.

He said: "It promises to be a night of unforgettable fights. It will showcase the essence of boxing and its power to unite and inspire. We are proud to bring such a high profile event to Madrid and I am confident that each athlete will take this sport to new heights and leave a legacy for future generations."

The President of the Royal Spanish Boxing Federation, Felipe Martínez, added: "It is not easy to organise an event like this, although in recent years Spain has shown its ability to host major competitions such as the European Women's Championships in Alcobendas or the IBA World Youth Championships in La Nucía."

Quiles and Ibáñez have both qualified for Paris 2024. IBA

"The key factors in bringing this IBA Champions' Night to the capital of our country are the excellent development of these tournaments and the outstanding moment for Spanish boxing, which has just received a third participant for Paris. I think it's going to be a great event in every sense of the word, and I hope that Spanish boxing will receive a lot of support from our sports fans," he said.

Three other Spanish boxers will take part in the IBA Champions' Night in Madrid and their opponents will be announced in the coming weeks. Madrid will therefore host a Champions' Night event, as reported by Inside The Games last December, when the process of becoming the venue for the event was being finalised. In 2024, Dushambe, Serpukhov and Sochi have already enjoyed Champions' Night, and now Spanish boxing fans, who seem to have new references, will be able to enjoy it up close.