Egypt is the clear medal leader after eight days of competition. The country has won a total of 144 medals (83 gold, 33 silver and 28 bronze) as of Saturday 16 March. Nigeria is in second place with 68 medals: 25 gold, 18 silver and 25 bronze. More than 5,000 athletes from 51 countries are competing for medals and records in 30 sports at this year's event.

South Africa rounded off the top three with a total of 87 medals - 24 gold, 27 silver and 36 bronze. Algeria came in fourth place with 88 medals. This included 22 gold medals, 29 silver medals and 37 bronze medals. Host country Ghana finished 7th with 26 medals, five gold, thirteen silver and eight bronze.

Egypt maintained its dominance at the top of the medals table as the weightlifting events of the African Games drew to a close. The Egyptian team secured a remarkable total of 36 medals, including an impressive tally of 27 gold medals, 5 silver medals and 4 bronze medals. Egyptian boxing champions make history.

Dahlia Abu Aldahab won gold in the 47.6kg category, demonstrating unrivalled strength. Mohamed Rashat's impressive performance in the 93.0kg category earned him bronze. Mohamed Al-Sayed took silver in the 77.1kg category.





Junior Periclex Ngadja won Cameroon's first gold medal at the 13th African Games in the men's -109kg category. The junior took silver in the snatch and gold in the clean and jerk and the Olympic gold medal.

Morocco won the men's beach volleyball gold medal, beating South Africa 2-0 in the final. Judoka Mohamed El Hadi gave Algeria its 22nd gold medal at the African Games after winning first place and gold in the +100kg category.

Guinea achieved its first medal: Marie-Suzanne Prancer in the -78kg category. Lucy Young of South Africa won gold in the women's individual time trial at the African Games. Anika Visser took bronze in the women's individual time trial and gold in the U23 category.





Egypt leads the weightlifting medal table with the conclusion of its competitions in the African Games (Accra 2023), securing a total of 36 medals, including 27 golds, 5 silvers, and 4 bronzes:#Accra2023 #Africangames2023 #دورة_الألعاب_الأفريقية pic.twitter.com/GKZrOY2M5K — Islamic Solidarity Sports Association - ISSA (@ISSAsports_) March 15, 2024

Team South Africa swept the triathlon podium. Vicky van der Merwe and Sharne Williams took gold medals in the women's race, while Nichols Quenet won gold and Dylan Nortje bronze in the men's race.

Ugandan cyclist Kagimu Charles won gold in the men's individual time trial at the 13th African Games to take his country's medal tally to eight gold. Eritrea won both the men's and women's team time trials at the 13th African Games.