Organisers of the Chengdu 2021 International University Sports Federation (FISU) World University Games have held its first comprehensive rehearsal for the event, allowing them to examine and improve on their preparations.

It was arranged with six client groups in mind - delegations, technicians, reporters, VIPs, spectators and staff of the Organising Committee, covering 10 locations including venues, the command centre and the FISU World University Games Village.

Services tested include vehicle dispatch and spectator services, as well as doping control and media interviewing areas.

"The rehearsal has examined the communication and cooperation mechanism among municipal departments, departments of the Executive Committee and the Venue Centre Committee, and venue centres; checked the holding of the Games, commanding and dispatching, competition organising, security and transportation, logistical support, venue operation and emergency handling based on prevention and control of the pandemic," said an officer from the Department of General Administration of the Executive Committee.

COVID-19 protocols were in place for the Chengdu 2021 rehearsal event ©Getty Images

"[It] helped improve operational teams at all levels, detect inadequacy of present preparations, accumulate organising experience on sports events.

"[We hope we can] improve the organising ability and make sure that all preparations can perform the best for the Games."

The Chengdu 2021 FISU World University Games are scheduled to take place from June 26 to July 7 2022, after it was postponed from 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is set to be the third time China hosts the Summer World University Games, following on from Beijing in 2001 and Shenzhen in 2011.