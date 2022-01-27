Peng meeting with Bach can take place inside Beijing 2022 closed loop, IOC says

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has revealed plans for Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai to have an in-person meeting with President Thomas Bach inside the closed loop at the Winter Olympic Games here.

The IOC claims it has "kept in touch" with Peng whose whereabouts and safety has become a cause for global concern after making sexual assault allegations against a high-ranking Chinese Community Party (CCP) official.

A "closed-loop management system" has been put in place by Beijing 2022 organisers, separating Games participants from those that are not accredited.

But the IOC insisted the meeting with Peng will take place "even under very strict COVID-19 countermeasures" courtesy of the Chinese Olympic Committee.

The IOC has faced accusations of being complicit with China after holding two video meetings with Peng, with its statements published afterwards not including any references to the allegations or why there is concern for the athlete's welfare.

Criticism has also been levelled at the IOC for prioritising the Winter Olympics over the welfare of Peng.

The IOC claimed communication has continued with Peng including a conversation last week.

Thomas Bach held two video meetings with Peng and the IOC claims it has continued to remaining in contact with the tennis player ©Getty Images

It also confirmed that a meeting had been arranged between Bach and Peng during the Games, due to open on February 4 and conclude on February 20.

"Since the first call that the IOC held with Peng Shuai on 21 November 2021, the IOC team has kept in touch with her and had a number of conversations with her - the last one just the past week," an IOC spokesperson said.

"In this way, we got to know each other better.

"For instance, she told us that she is looking forward to the upcoming Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 and intends to follow the competitions and her fellow Chinese Olympians closely.

"She also mentioned again that she is looking forward to a meeting with IOC President Thomas Bach and Emma Terho, the chair of the IOC Athletes’ Commission, to which we had invited her in the first conversation.

"This meeting will happen during the Games.

"In arranging the different conversations, the Chinese Olympic Committee has always been very supportive and will also ensure that the meeting can happen even under very strict COVID-19 countermeasures and in the closed loop that is in place during the Games."

Beijing 2022 told insidethegames that it was unaware of plans for a meeting between Bach and Peng inside the closed loop.

Beijing 2022 has implemented a closed-loop system but the IOC says Peng will be allowed to enter to meet Bach ©Getty Images

In November, Peng published a post on Chinese social media platform Weibo in which she alleged Zhang Gaoli, a former senior vice-premier and senior CCP official, sexually assaulted her 10 years ago.

This was deleted within 20 minutes, and the three-time Olympian was not seen for more than two weeks afterwards.

Peng last month reportedly retracted the allegations but there have been concerns raised over the legitimacy of her comments and her ability to speak freely.

The Women's Tennis Association pulled all events from China in response to the Peng situation, with the organisation expressing doubts over the veracity of comments attributed to the former world doubles number one.

Organisers of the Australian Open will allow fans to sport "Where is Peng Shuai?" t-shirts at the tournament after performing a U-turn on its ban following widespread criticism.

Tennis great Martina Navratilova slammed the move as "pathetic" and accused Tennis Australia of "capitulating" to China.