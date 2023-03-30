FIFA says it is committed to "ongoing dialogue" with teams and players over rules which would ban "OneLove" or rainbow armbands at this year's Women's World Cup.

Teams and captains currently face punishment if they wear anything other than a FIFA-mandated armband during one of their tournaments, with the issue a key talking point surrounding the men's World Cup in Qatar last year.

The matter was raised formally by the German Football Association during a Women's World Cup planning workshop, with the organisation wanting to avoid the censure of players at the tournament in Australia and New Zealand in July and August.

The matter was also discussed by the game's lawmakers at the International Football Association Board meeting after Qatar 2022.

A FIFA spokesperson said the organisation was asked about "equipment and competition regulations" in relation to the Women's World Cup.

"FIFA wishes to reiterate that no decision has been taken in relation to armbands," the governing body said.

"FIFA remains committed to ongoing dialogue with players and member associations."

England's captain Harry Kane was forced to drop his plan to wear a OneLove armband at the Qatar 2022 World Cup when FIFA threatened sanctions ©Getty Images

The Football Association and England team bosses were angry and frustrated when the armband issue left players at Qatar 2022 facing potential punishment if they went against tournament rules.

England's captain Harry Kane was forced to backtrack on plans to wear a OneLove armband in a country which has a policy of jail sentences for homosexuality.

Leah Williamson, England's women's captain, has been open about her desire to show support to the LGBTQ+ community during the World Cup and wore a rainbow armband when she lifted the European Championship trophy last year.

"Obviously, you hope it's not a last-minute call once we get there but it's something we want to do all year round and we've done previously," she told reporters in February.

"The statement that was made at the Euros with every team participating was incredible, every picture we have with a trophy lift there's a rainbow armband in there.

"It's a great stage and a great time to promote the values we believe in so much, so I hope it's the same.

"We're never shy in saying what we stand for, we're a squad that promotes inclusivity and equality, we obviously have a number of people that feel very strongly about it."