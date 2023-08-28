Tokyo 2020 Olympic women's skeet champion Amber English has been elected to the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Athletes' Committee after elections were held at the ISSF World Championships here in Baku.

Four-time Olympian Daniele Dispigno of Italy will also represent shotgun disciplines after he was re-elected for a further term.

Cassio Rippel of Brazil, who served as chairman in the last year, has been returned to serve again as one of the representatives for rifle.

Brazilian Cassio Rippel was re-elected to the ISSF Athletes Committee ©ITG

Rippel's fellow rifle shooter Petar Gorsa of Croatia, a bronze medallist in the 10m air rifle team event here, is another who returns to the committee.

Representing the pistol shooters are Serbia’s 2022 world champion Damir Mikec, Olympic silver medallist in Tokyo, who also won silver here in Baku in the 10 metre pistol, and Riccardo Mazzetti of Italy, who won team bronze at the European Games.

Twenty-nine candidates stood for election to the committee and 663 votes were cast during the polling period.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic skeet champion Amber English is one of those elected to the ISSF Athletes' Committee ©ITG

Further candidates are to be appointed by the ISSF.

"The Executive Committee shall in its next meeting appoint three further members of the Athletes Committee - one of each discipline from the list of candidates considering that the Athletes Committee must have at least four members of each gender, the representation of the Continental Confederations and the number of votes received by the athletes," an ISSF statement said.

When complete the nine members will be charged with choosing an athlete to chair the committee.

"After the election of the chairman, the athlete with the highest number of votes obtained in the election corresponding to the chairman’s discipline will be included as tenth member of the Athletes Committee" an ISSF notice said.

The new committee is expected to sit until 2027.