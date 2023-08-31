Activist group GlobalProject is devoting a portion of its upcoming Venice Climate Camp to increasing awareness of the Milan Cortina 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Games' environmental impact and demanding concrete action from organisers.

The Camp, which was first held in 2019, is set to take place from September 8 to 10 in the Venetian capital and has made no secret of its opposition to the Games.

"We want to create a campaign against the Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics," a Venice Climate Camp statement read.

"We want to build a collective and bottom-up response to the environmental and social devastation that lies ahead in a territory with fragile balances, with a look that includes the crucial dimension of transnational alliances."

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has claimed that "sustainability and legacy [is] at the core" of Milan Cortina 2026 but has not released a Strategic Environmental Assessment which GlobalProject believes is needed in order to verify whether the terms of the event's sustainability contract are being respected.

The reuse of several venues is the most tangible evidence of this claim so far with Athletes' Villages set to be turned into student housing, with the first expected to move in a few months after the Games' finish.

Figure skating and short track speed skating are also expected to place in the Forum di Assago, near Milan, a basketball arena built in 1988.

However, critics fear that they may be empty promises following the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

Despite China's aims of becoming a carbon-neutral country, it was heavily reliant on the creation of fake snow at the Games.

Around 49 million gallons of water, 130 fan-operated snow generators and 300 snow-making guns were used to create the 1.2 million cubic meters of powder in Beijing last year.

With temperatures increasing, including the heatwave during the European Summer that caused 62,000 deaths, GlobalProject has aired its concerns that Milan Cortina 2026 will have to be similarly reliant.

"We can expect the construction of artificial water basins that will have devastating consequences for water management in large parts of Northern Italy, whose water supplies mostly come from the Alps," a GlobalProject statement read.

"As water management is back at the centre of political debates, and as we are starting to see water grabbing operations in Europe too, this issue should not be underestimated."

The Venice Climate Camp will aim to pressure Milan Cortina 2026 organisers to present an in-depth environmental evaluation.

It has also spoken of the need for an "autonomous social movement political space" to officially air its concerns.