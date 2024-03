The 2027 Chungcheong Summer World University Games team visited the ITTF Busan 2024 World Team Table Tennis Championships, the biggest festival for table tennis athletes and enthusiasts, to start promoting the August 2027 event.

The ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships, held at BEXPO in Busan, South Korea, welcomed 2,000 players and officials from 47 countries, as well as over 50,000 table tennis enthusiasts from South Korea and abroad.

During this important event, which lasted for 10 days from 16 to 25 February, a promotional stand for the Chungcheong 2027 FISU Games was set up in the Fan Zone to promote and generate interest. The stand was designed with maps, photos and pictograms containing information about the host region and the competition events to attract the attention of visitors to the Championships.

The promotion stand was crowded with visitors every day. The President of the Korea Table Tennis Association, Seung-min Yoo, Vice President Jung-hwa Hyun and Korean national team players Yu-bin Shin and Sang-soo Lee visited the promotion stand and expressed their support for the organisation of these Games.

Athletes and officials from all over the world, including China, India, Germany and Poland, showed great interest in the Chungcheong venue based on their previous experience with the World University Games.

The stand was designed with a lot of information about Chungcheong. CHUNGCHEONG 2027

Volunteers from the World University Games also expressed their desire to volunteer for the Chungcheong Games, which are six hours away from Busan. One of the most popular promotional activities was the Crane Game, where participants had the chance to win prizes by catching a capsule from a glass cabinet.

Long queues of people could be seen waiting to take part in the game, and excitement filled the hallway with applause and joy when a capsule was retrieved. The lucky winners were greeted with generous applause, adding to the festive atmosphere of the event.

A member of the organising committee said: "It was a great opportunity to inform table tennis enthusiasts and the general public nationwide that the 2027 World Summer University Games will be held in Chungcheong Province."