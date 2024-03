The organisers of the World Indoor Championships in Athletics aim to raise the standards of international sporting events by prioritising sustainability, equality, diversity, and inclusion, while widening access to sport and physical activity at a local level.

The World Athletics Indoor Championships marked a new way of organising this type of sporting event. Ensuring the wellbeing of volunteers and staff was a key focus for the organisers, who are committed to promoting mental health awareness.

Over 800 volunteers and staff members received training to equip them with the skills to promote a mentally healthy environment for themselves, athletes, officials, and spectators alike. The project, developed by the Scottish Action for Mental Health (SAMH), the event's charity partner, was the first of its kind for an event in Scotland.

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said: "Thank you to Glasgow and Scotland for hosting a fantastic 19th edition of the World Athletics Indoor Championships. Athletics has enjoyed a long relationship with the city over many years and this has been another great showcase for our sport."

Glasgow, you gave us performances for the ages.



Thank you. pic.twitter.com/69EMFZmZyv — Seb Coe (@sebcoe) March 3, 2024

The organisers worked with a local food bank in the east of the city to redistribute surplus food from the event, a partnership that will be extended by Glasgow Life to all future events at the Commonwealth Arena. These Glasgow-led initiatives are expected to serve as a model for future editions of the Championships.

"Glasgow's commitment to innovation and the legacy of a major sporting event is second to none. The installation of a brand new track has ensured outstanding performances from the world's best athletes and will now allow the next generation of local athletes to train and compete on the same track as their World Championships heroes," stated Coe.

Councillor Susan Aitken, leader of Glasgow City Council, commented: "Events like the World Athletics Indoor Championships are important for our international profile and to our economy, but we never lose sight of their role in helping us to achieve our vision of using the power of sport and physical activity to improve wellbeing and change lives for the better."

Thank you @sebcoe & @WorldAthletics for choosing Glasgow and giving our city the opportunity to stage yet another fantastic global sporting spectacle. It was an amazing three days. We’d be delighted to host you again #WICGlasgow2024 https://t.co/nz5VNw1Cqf — Susan Aitken (@SusaninLangside) March 4, 2024

Minister for Culture, Europe and International Development Kaukab Stewart, declared: "The Scottish Government is proud to have worked with partners to deliver another world-class event. Hosting major events like this also provides an opportunity to inspire the next generation to get involved in sport and perhaps become the future stars of Scottish athletics."

Paul Bush OBE, VisitScotland's Director of Events, pointed out: "Over the three days of the championships, athletes and fans have had the opportunity to create wonderful memories, demonstrating the power of events to connect, inspire and share unforgettable experiences."

Esther Britten, Head of Major Events at UK Sport claimed: "Sport has the power to make us all prouder, happier, and more connected, and the Glasgow 2024 World Athletics Indoor Championships has certainly fulfilled that role. I would like to thank the event partners, support staff, officials, volunteers and, of course, the athletes for a spectacle that sets the scene for the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris this summer."

Ian Beattie MBE, Chair of UK Athletics, said: "The Glasgow 24 World Indoor Championships was a fantastic event. The crowds did not disappoint either, creating an electric atmosphere in the arena at every session, especially when the home athletes were on the track."

The baton now passes to Nanjing, China, which will finally host the 20th World Athletics Indoor Championships in 2025 after the 17th edition in 2020 and 2021 was cancelled due to COVID.